Car hits power pole in Malfory Rd, Rotorua, seriously injured occupant in hospital

Fire crews from Rotorua attended a serious injury crash in Malfory Rd, Utuhina after a car hit a power pole. Photo / File

Fire crews from Rotorua attended a serious injury crash in Malfory Rd, Utuhina after a car hit a power pole. Photo / File

The occupant of a station wagon is being treated in Rotorua Hospital for serious injuries after their vehicle collided with a power pole in Utuhina, Rotorua.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Craig Dally said two Rotorua crews attended the scene after a car hit a power pole on Malroy Rd, Utahina just after 5am today.

Dally said the crash brought down some powerlines on the road and a power company maintenance crew also attended to deal with downed lines.

He said the occupant of the vehicle was trapped inside the vehicle and once freed the badly injured person was attended to by St John ambulance personnel.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of the crash involving a station wagon colliding with the power pole in Malroy Rd at 5.05am.

The badly injured patient was taken to Rotorua Hospital by a St John ambulance in a serious condition just before 7am, she said.

The road had seen been reopened and the exact cause of the crash was being investigated, the police spokeswoman said.