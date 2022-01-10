Car crashes through shoe shop in Taupō

A car has crashed into a store on Te Heuheu St. Photo / Supplied

A car has smashed through a store on Te Heuheu St in Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene about 11.22am.

A car has gone right into a shop and an ambulance has been requested, she said.

The car has smashed right through the front doors of the Merchant 1948 Footwear store and come to rest near the rear of the shop. The store only opened late last year.

The car went straight through the front of the shop. Photo / Supplied

A man who works across the road told the Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender he was out back and heard "a huge smash".

"We ran out and just saw that car had run straight into it. A whole bunch of people came out and called the police and ambulance who came three or four minutes later."

More to come.