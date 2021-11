Police were called about 5.20am

Power is out to more than 450 homes after a car crashed into a power pole early this morning.

A police spokesman said the crash happened around 5.20am on Koutu Rd.

He said one person was involved and one person was arrested after the crash but he did not have further details.

According to the Unison website, an unplanned outage is affecting 459 customers in the Kawaha Point/Koutu area.

It estimates power will be restored by 1pm.