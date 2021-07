A car has crashed into a power pole in Ngongotaha. Photo / NZME

A car has crashed into a power pole in Ngongotaha. Photo / NZME

A car has crashed into a power pole in Ngongotahā this evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a car had crashed into a pole on Ngongotahā Rd.

A police media spokesperson said police received a report at 5.50pm that a car had collided with a pole.

"The pole and lines have come down," she said.

"Fortunately the driver appears to have only suffered moderate injuries."

More to come.