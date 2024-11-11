Black Swan Lakeside Boutique Hotel in Rotorua.

Capstone Hotel Management has taken over the management of two luxury boutique properties in Rotorua.

The Black Swan Lakeside Boutique Hotel and Hana Lodge are owned by The Princes Gate Hotel Group, led by Auckland-based investor Cindy Hao.

The historical Prince’s Gate Boutique Hotel under the same ownership also joins Capstone under the deal.

In a statement today, Capstone Hotel Management founder and managing director Clare Davies said they were thrilled to add the boutique Rotorua properties to their management portfolio and “drive efficiencies across hotel operations”.

“Rotorua remains one of New Zealand’s leading cultural tourism destinations, attracting international visitors from the UK, USA, Asia, and Australia.