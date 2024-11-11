Advertisement
Capstone to manage Rotorua luxury boutique properties Black Swan, Hana Lodge

Black Swan Lakeside Boutique Hotel in Rotorua.

Capstone Hotel Management has taken over the management of two luxury boutique properties in Rotorua.

The Black Swan Lakeside Boutique Hotel and Hana Lodge are owned by The Princes Gate Hotel Group, led by Auckland-based investor Cindy Hao.

The historical Prince’s Gate Boutique Hotel under the same ownership also joins Capstone under the deal.

In a statement today, Capstone Hotel Management founder and managing director Clare Davies said they were thrilled to add the boutique Rotorua properties to their management portfolio and “drive efficiencies across hotel operations”.

“Rotorua remains one of New Zealand’s leading cultural tourism destinations, attracting international visitors from the UK, USA, Asia, and Australia.

Hana Lodge near Rotorua.
“We look forward to strengthening the position of The Black Swan and Hana Lodge, at the top end of the market for inbound and domestic visitors.

“Our team is excited to bring our hotel management expertise to these high-end boutique Rotorua properties and to work closely with travel trade partners and international travel buyers to ensure a mutually beneficial and successful new chapter under Capstone management,” she said.

The Rotorua signings bring Capstone’s management portfolio to 20 properties throughout New Zealand.

The Black Swan Lakeside Boutique Hotel is set among English-inspired rose gardens on the shores of Lake Rotorua.

Hana Lodge is in Hamurana surrounded by a 6ha park.






