The Taipā Beach Resort is under new management ahead of the busy summer season.

Taipā Beach Resort, on Taipā Point Rd, is a 32-room beachfront resort located in Doubtless Bay, now managed by Capstone Hotel Management, which took over on August 1.

The waterfront resort is owned by New Zealand-based Taipā Management Limited, which has handed the reins over to Capstone Hotel Management to lead the property.

Ideally located for conferences, events and leisure stays, the resort is set to undergo significant enhancements under Capstone’s leadership, the company said.

Capstone founder and managing director Clare Davies said the company has ambitious plans, including the appointment of a new general manager and chef to revamp food and beverage offerings.