She said Taipā Beach Resort provides guests with a variety of accommodations across 32 deluxe and superior studios, suites and apartments with many rooms boasting ocean views.
The resort also features an onsite conference centre, cafe, restaurant and bar, swimming pool, spa, barbecue, tennis court, fish filleting station, and car and boat parking.
Located in Doubtless Bay, Taipā Beach Resort is about a 20-minute drive from Kaitāia Airport or a four-hour drive from Auckland along the Twin Coast Discovery Highway.
Capstone Hotel Management’s portfolio includes luxury lodges such as Delamore Lodge on Waiheke Island and large Auckland CBD hotels.
Taipā is a stunning holiday spot offering sailing, golfing, fishing, snorkelling, diving, stand-up paddle boarding, swimming, arts and crafts, sightseeing and visiting historical sites.
There are many famous golf courses within a one-hour drive including Kauri Cliffs, Carrington, Ahipara, Whangaroa, Bay of Islands and Waitangi.
Taipā is traditionally regarded as the first landing place of Kupe, the Polynesian explorer of Aotearoa. There is a memorial near the bridge over the Taipā River. The name may have originated from Taiapā, a fence between two disputed shellfish beds