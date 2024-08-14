Advertisement
Far North waterfront resort in Taipa under new management

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
Taipa Beach Resort is under new management, with NZ company Capstone Hotel Management now in charge.

The Taipā Beach Resort is under new management ahead of the busy summer season.

Taipā Beach Resort, on Taipā Point Rd, is a 32-room beachfront resort located in Doubtless Bay, now managed by Capstone Hotel Management, which took over on August 1.

The waterfront resort is owned by New Zealand-based Taipā Management Limited, which has handed the reins over to Capstone Hotel Management to lead the property.

Ideally located for conferences, events and leisure stays, the resort is set to undergo significant enhancements under Capstone’s leadership, the company said.

Capstone founder and managing director Clare Davies said the company has ambitious plans, including the appointment of a new general manager and chef to revamp food and beverage offerings.

The resort will also undergo a rebranding, launch a new website, and extensive operational improvements, Davies said.

“Taipā Beach Resort offers a fantastic beachside base to explore New Zealand’s Far North region, and we are pleased to see it back in stable hands with Capstone Hotel Management.

“We will bring a fresh approach and consistency to its operations and look forward to improving the guest experience for both conference and leisure travellers,” she said.

Stunning views and access to the Pacific Ocean are features of Taipā Beach Resort, which is under new management.
She said Taipā Beach Resort provides guests with a variety of accommodations across 32 deluxe and superior studios, suites and apartments with many rooms boasting ocean views.

The resort also features an onsite conference centre, cafe, restaurant and bar, swimming pool, spa, barbecue, tennis court, fish filleting station, and car and boat parking.

Located in Doubtless Bay, Taipā Beach Resort is about a 20-minute drive from Kaitāia Airport or a four-hour drive from Auckland along the Twin Coast Discovery Highway.

Capstone Hotel Management’s portfolio includes luxury lodges such as Delamore Lodge on Waiheke Island and large Auckland CBD hotels.

Taipā is a stunning holiday spot offering sailing, golfing, fishing, snorkelling, diving, stand-up paddle boarding, swimming, arts and crafts, sightseeing and visiting historical sites.

There are many famous golf courses within a one-hour drive including Kauri Cliffs, Carrington, Ahipara, Whangaroa, Bay of Islands and Waitangi.

Taipā is traditionally regarded as the first landing place of Kupe, the Polynesian explorer of Aotearoa. There is a memorial near the bridge over the Taipā River. The name may have originated from Taiapā, a fence between two disputed shellfish beds


