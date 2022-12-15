Bailey loves frolicking in the water.

The festive season is here, and all Bailey at the Rotorua SPCA Centre wants for Christmas is to find her forever home.

Bailey is currently the centre’s longest-staying animal available for adoption, having been at the local SPCA centre for about 320 days.

Bailey came into the centre’s care malnourished, very underweight and needing a lot of TLC, but centre manager Lynne Gillies says Bailey is lovely and has an affectionate nature.

She says Bailey - who is 3 years and 9 months old and a Shar Pei cross - is a very human-oriented dog that loves the company of people and is great with kids.

“However, Bailey would not be suited in a home with existing dogs. As she enjoys the company of people, she will feel more settled in a family as the only pet - more cuddles, playtime and attention for her. Bailey does not get on well with cats or small animals.”

She is a lively dog that loves to play with toys. She loves playing fetch, tug-o-war and tag.

And although she loves fun and games, Bailey is also content to chill out with you on the couch or bed, and is well-mannered when left alone, Lynne says.

She says Bailey is also a very clever girl, and knows her basic commands such as ‘sit’, ‘wait’ and ‘off’.

“She is very responsive to training and picks up new things quickly. Bailey is wonderfully well-behaved on lead. She walks comfortably on a harness and always stays by your side.”

Lynne says: “She has her quirks, but all of our dogs do because of the circumstances they’ve come from”.

“Bailey will need an experienced owner that can continue her training to be the best dog.”

Lynne says it is sad and frustrating that Bailey has not found a loving forever home yet, as she is a lovely dog.

Bailey is very healthy, and the centre has not had any of the normal Shar Pei health issues with her eyes, skin or ears.

“From the down-hearted dog she arrived as, to the life-loving, adoring dog she is today, one thing that has never changed is Bailey’s joyful spirit.

“She is an absolute sweetheart, and her bright, loving nature is something our staff and volunteers have fallen in love with.

“As we head into summer and the holiday season, we’re hoping we can finally find Bailey the home and family she deserves. Send us an application to meet Bailey if you think you’re the forever family for her.”