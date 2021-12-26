Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Busy summer predicted for Bay of Plenty lakes, beaches

5 minutes to read
Bay of Plenty Regional Council harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty Regional Council harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters. Photo / Supplied

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Bountiful in lakes, rivers and beaches, the Bay of Plenty makes for an ideal summer spot.
But with aquatic activities comes risks.

It's always a busy time of year at the region's waterways but a combination

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.