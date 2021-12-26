Busy summer predicted for Bay of Plenty lakes, beaches

Bay of Plenty Regional Council harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters. Photo / Supplied

Bountiful in lakes, rivers and beaches, the Bay of Plenty makes for an ideal summer spot.

But with aquatic activities comes risks.

It's always a busy time of year at the region's waterways but a combination of warm weather and let-loose Aucklanders has prompted an early inundation.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters said they were expecting more people on the water this summer so he and the team had increased the number of patrols in Whakatāne over summer and a new boat would be operating in Rotorua early next year.



He said they had begun region-wide maritime patrols and were already seeing lots of people using the waterways.

Peters said it was important for people to check all equipment was in good working order and accounted for.

"Research shows that about two-thirds of recreational boating deaths might have been prevented if people were wearing their lifejackets. Putting on a decent lifejacket is one of the simplest things you can do to stay safe on the water."

Coastguard patrols were not about ruining a day out on the water, he said but ensuring safety.

Watersafe figures show seven of the 62 preventable drownings nationwide this year, were in the Bay of Plenty.

Tauranga Coastguard's operations manager Dane Robertson reiterated the importance of having correctly fitted, fit-for-purpose lifejackets and two forms of communication, as well as more than enough fuel.

"Make a trip report as you depart for the day. Ensure you have informed Tauranga Coastguard of your point of departure, your intended destination, how many are on board, and your intended return time.

"Set an 'activation time' by ensuring that you have told someone at home to raise the alarm by a set time if they have not heard from you."

Tauranga Coastguard help is free for Coastguard members.

Most of the time people they helped were either in the harbour or just off Matakana Island.

"People often think that they will be fine as they are not far from their point of departure, but when your vessel's engine fails, you can really be stuck."

There was often a "she'll be right" approach.

"Taking some time to think about the 'what ifs' before you leave for the day is so important."

This included checking the weather and water conditions for the day, having a plan and sticking to it and taking communication methods.

"The ocean can be very unforgiving, knowing your current limits is a great way to ensure you have a successful and safe day on the water."

The Tauranga team of 32 is one of the busiest in the country. In the past 12 months, it averaged four on-water assists per week and processed more than 30,000 trip reports.

Between December and January last year, the crew attended more than 65 callouts.

"Some summer days we can have up to six callouts in a day."

Robertson said a recent Maritime Recreational Boating Survey found 13 per cent of all New Zealand recreational boaties selected the Bay of Plenty as their primary boating destination.

"This means that on a busy day the boat ramps will be very busy. Being prepared, patient, and giving yourself plenty of time will help make your day successful."

While on-water assists had increased, Robertson said the crew was seeing a better approach to on-water safety.

"People new to boating are wanting to know the navigation rules, want to ensure they, and their family, are safe when on the water.

"Unfortunately sometimes even the best-planned trip can go wrong, that is why Tauranga Coastguard is here, to help ensure people are safe when they are at sea."

Surf lifesavers on Bay of Plenty beaches are also preparing to be busy and Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service chairman Jamie Troughton said there were already more people in the water due to an unseasonably warm start to summer and the Auckland border opening.

Troughton explained varying factors resulted in different challenges and risks and encouraged people to leave their inflatables at home if it was windy.

Volunteers will be out patrolling this holiday period, even spending their Christmas day working to keep everyone safe.

In his 15 years at the nearby Pāpāmoa Surf Life Saving Club, president Andrew Hitchfield has seen plenty.

"At some stage or another I've seen just about everything that can happen, good and bad."

He explained each club typically carried out between 15 and 30 rescues each year, but thousands of preventative actions were taken between Mount Maunganui and Maketū.

His advice was for people to know their limits and to swim between the flags.

"We position the flags in the safest place on the beach we patrol."

If anyone was unsure about what to look for, he said any of the volunteers would be happy to help.