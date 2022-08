Police at the Fairy Springs Superette this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police were called to a burglary at a Rotorua dairy overnight.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a burglary on Fairy Springs Rd just before 2am.

"Inquiries are being made into the circumstances and to locate those involved," she said.

Police were at the Fairy Springs Superette this morning, at the block of shops near Old Quarry Rd.

More to come.