Police are investigating a report of burglary just before 1.30am today at Noel Leeming in Rotorua Central on Amohau St.

A police spokesman said police were called to an abandoned vehicle that was believed to be involved in the burglary.

The vehicle was found on Carnot St a short time after the burglary.

A Noel Leeming spokesperson told the Rotorua Daily Post they didn’t want to comment as it was a police matter.