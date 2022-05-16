Chiefs players huddle before a Super Rugby Aotearoa under-20 match in Taupō last year. Photo / Getty Images

Owen Delany Park is set to host Aotearoa's rising rugby stars, with three days of matches scheduled.

The Bunnings Super Rugby under-20 tournament kicks off on Sunday, May 22, and runs on two days the following week with fixtures on Wednesday, May 25, and Saturday, May 28. There are three matches a day, at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Teams include the under-20 Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders, and Highlanders, as well as a Barbarians team made up of New Zealand under-21 players.

Taupō District Council events and venues manager Steve Giles is delighted to see the event held here.

"We're excited to welcome some fantastic up-and-coming players to the Taupō district," he says.

"These guys are the next Super Rugby and All Black players, we always see a high-quality, exciting brand of footy. It's definitely worth a watch.

"It's a great opportunity for development for not just the players, but team management and referees as well."

Entry is by gold coin donation and kids are free.

The schedule for the tournament is available at superrugby.co.nz/u20