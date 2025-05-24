“This will support the work of the Food Network, regional food hubs and community food providers, as they jointly distribute more than 4.5 million meals a month.”

The $15m will go towards national and regional food distribution infrastructure, food security initiatives that increase community food resilience and self-sufficiency, and help providers buy and distribute food.

It follows earlier funding.

Love Soup Kitchen, a not-for-profit based in Rotorua, provides free, health-focused meals for the elderly, families and children.

Manager Julie King said the money could have a real impact, especially if it was distributed fairly and reached frontline organisations.

“Any funding that helps us keep up with demand is a lifeline.”

King said Love Soup was remaining “realistic” with the growing demand it is experiencing.

“We’re seeing growing demand at our community pop-ups, especially from families struggling to keep up with rising grocery costs.”

Each pop-up attracted 100 to 400 people.

Love Soup Kitchen manager Julie King (left) says demand is growing at its community pop-ups. Photo / NZME

“Demand is overwhelming, we are constantly needing more kai, more storage, more hands and transport.

“The funding will help but it won’t be enough to meet the full scale of need across Aotearoa.”

She said the challenges go beyond food alone and she would like to see long-term investment in food-rescue infrastructure, transport solutions and support for volunteer-driven organisations.

“While it’s a positive step, it’s not a full solution.”

Tauranga Community Foodbank general manager Nicki Goodwin said the news was “so unexpected”.

“It does show the good work that’s been done by some national groups that connect with the central government.”

She said these groups were getting the chance to share a clear picture of food insecurity.

“Voices are being heard, so that’s positive.”

Goodwin said she did not know what the funding would mean for her organisation or how it would be distributed.

“If we assume they are going to share some funding with us, then the security that gives us to know the support we’re giving will be able to continue without draining community resources and funders is important.”

Tauranga Community Foodbank general manager Nicki Goodwin. Photo / Alex Cairns

The foodbank has helped 109% more people in April 2025 compared with April 2022.

It had 12% more households needing kai support in April this year compared with April 2024, which is an extra 75 households.

Goodwin said the extra Budget money gave hope.

“It gives us the security to know that we can continue to provide the kind of food support we’re offering and not look at having to reduce what we provide or how many people we can help.”

The Salvation Army acknowledged the continued foodbank funding, which prevented closures and ensures people have access to food.

“However, this alone does not address the ongoing demand for food security.

“We seek to collaborate with the Government on a strategy to ensure all New Zealanders can reliably put food on the table every day.”

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.