“Our responsibility is to take really good care of the resources that are given to us by the community ... and make sure that they are then shared with the people who need it most in an appropriate way.”
Goodwin said she aimed to serve at least one client per day “because it keeps me really grounded”.
“I don’t know how our volunteers actually do it every day because you know that people are having a really tough day ... to have to come here.”
She said everyone at the foodbank did their “absolute best” to “share that feeling of equality and respect”.
Before becoming manager, she was raising her two children.
Before that, she worked at ACC, which also involved helping people.
Goodwin said working at the foodbank was “the best thing I have ever done in my life”.
Every year, she checked in with herself after Christmas and the New Year and asked herself, “What do I see happening this year? What are our goals? What changes do we need to make? Do I have the energy and am I the right person for it? ... To make sure it’s a yes.
“Because otherwise, why would you stay if you don’t have that energy and that passion for it anymore?
“I think because it changes so constantly, that is actually something I enjoy ... so I’m lucky in that regard.
“It’s a very cool place to be part of.”
Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.