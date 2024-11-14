SkyCity's chairman and new CEO take us inside its troubled Convention Centre project and discuss its other disappointments. Video / Ben Dickens, Alyse Wright, Carson Bluck

Bay of Plenty has overtaken Auckland as the most expensive region to live for tenants.

After falling to an eight-month low in September, rental prices increased nationally in October, according to Trade Me Property’s latest Rental Price Index.

The latest data revealed the national median weekly rent in New Zealand jumped to $635 in October, up $5 or 0.8 per cent from September.

The biggest month-on-month increases were in Marlborough, up $35 (6.4%) to $585, Taranaki up $10 (1.7%) to $610 and the Waikato also up $10 (1.7%) to $590 per week.

Bay of Plenty has overtaken Auckland with a median weekly rent of $680 - now $5 higher than Tāmaki Makaurau.