The 2024 Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal is off to a roaring start, with the generous Tauranga community donating thousands of dollars and hundreds of items to the Tauranga Community Foodbank in the first week.
The annual six-week appeal kicked off on November 9, supported by The Hits Bay of Plenty 95.0FM.
As of 8am Friday, the foodbank had received a total of $10,853.93 in donated food and money. This breaks down to $9,446.93 in cash donations and 469 grocery items, valued at an average $3 each by the foodbank.
This is ahead of the same time last year when $9047.50 had been donated through $7670 cash donations and 551 food items.
“We’re seeing people whose income barely covers just the housing, never mind anything else, and there are people who are struggling which means we will be there to support them for as long as it is needed.”
The last official donation day for the Christmas Appeal is Tuesday, December 23, and any items donated are welcome, even if they’re not on the wish list. Cash donations are also welcome.