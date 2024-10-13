Sanderson Group chief executive Jared Baronian told the Bay of Plenty Times earthworks were progressing well, with the site largely retained, sheet piles installed, and the “dig out” for a 180-190 park basement was “well under way”.
Baronian said different room configurations were available for the independent living apartments, ranging from 80sq m to 150sq m with two or three bedrooms.
The majority of inquiries were local including people with farming, business, and kiwifruit sector backgrounds, he said.
Baronian said the minimum age for entry was 65.
Having independent living and a 24/7 care facility on-site was a “huge consideration” for potential buyers who may need care in the future.
‘It doesn’t get better’
Baronian said sustainability features included solar panels and collected stormwater being treated, filtrated, and put back into the ground.
A fleet of electric vehicles and e-bikes were available for resident use plus shuttles for some errands, meaning residents may not need to own vehicles.
Baronian said amenities on-site included a wellness centre, swimming pool, gym, sauna, residents’ lounge, billiards room, cinema, library, cafe, and restaurant.
It was two blocks from the beach and a 20-minute walk from the base of Mauao, he said.
“It doesn’t get better for retirement living in New Zealand.”
Baronian said about 30 to 40 people were working on-site daily and this would rise to more than 200 in 2026.
Mount retirees eager to stay
Sanderson Group chief commercial officer Cory Dixon said he had spoken to interested buyers from Mount Maunganui who wanted to keep their lifestyle without moving “to Pāpāmoa or Bethlehem”.
Dixon said residents secured an Occupational Right Agreement for their apartment, which included access to all facilities.
Sanderson Group retained legal title to the land and the apartments within The Pitau, Dixon said.
“This is a standard model used across the RV [retirement village] industry.”
A price tag’ for views
OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said The Pitau’s prices were typical for Mount Maunganui.
He said “higher-end” apartments on the general market had a rateable value close to $4m. In the past, Mount Maunganui apartments had sold for up to about $10m.
Vaughan said the ownership model in a retirement village may give some buyers “pause for thought” as they would not earn capital gains.
Retirement Villages Association executive director Michelle Palmer said the development would provide another option.
“A lot of people like little gardens and things where they don’t want a view, whereas if you want to be close to the water and have a view, there’s a price tag with that.”
Palmer said there were already retirement village units in The Pitau’s price range such as The Foundation Village in Parnell, Auckland.
She had seen “older style brick and tile” retirement village units advertised for under $400,000.
“There is that range across the board depending on where people want to go. And it comes down to what the amenities are as well as location and age of the property and whether or not there’s an aged care facility on the site.”
Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.