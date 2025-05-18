“We’re not going to compromise on flavour and quality, so we’re not, and we will not use substitutes because it’s going to ruin the quality.”
She said the margins were a lot slimmer than people imagined.
“If we do put prices up, it’s not because we’re making a tonne of money from it, it’s just simply to cover the costs of all these crazy increases.
“Most people do understand, but there are still some that will be outraged that things have gone up and keep going up, but I don’t think that’s targeted towards us.”
Bachmann said Guidoughs had put prices up slightly to reflect higher ingredient costs.
“It’s hard for everyone and people are already struggling so much with the cost of living, so we don’t want bakery food to be something that people can’t afford any more.
“We want this to be for everybody so they can have a special treat, and we’re very mindful of people’s tight budgets.”
Westpac economist Paul Clark told the NZ Herald in early May that retail prices for butter generally moved in line with export prices and it was likely prices would “ratchet higher in coming months”.
The Rotorua Daily Post looked at the cheapest options for some common grocery foods at three Rotorua supermarkets.
At the time of writing, Pak’nSave Rotorua sold a 500g of Pams Pure Butter for $8.29. The same product retailed for $8.79 at New World Westend. Woolworths Rotorua retailed a 500g Woolworths Salted Butter for $8.49.