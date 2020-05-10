Together, we need to be brave, create change and rebuild our country, so it is better not just for us, but for our mokopuna.

Rotorua MP, National

The Budget needs to relentlessly focus on saving jobs and then creating jobs in Rotorua. The Covid-19 lockdown is a huge hit to the local economy with tens of businesses and hundreds of jobs lost each day.

Direct financial assistance for small businesses forced to close for seven weeks and an extension of the wage subsidy for those that need it will keep people in work.

A huge, and I mean huge, cash envelope for tourism is needed before thousands more local people are out of work.

New Zealand First deputy leader

The Budget will be a significant opportunity for smart and targeted interventions that ensure New Zealand businesses can move forward as rapidly as possible while at the same time ensure New Zealanders have money in their pockets to look after themselves, and in doing so, generate more business and more jobs.

This is a time to focus on New Zealand innovation, to add value in New Zealand, and to employ more New Zealanders.

We have an opportunity to sell ourselves to a world in turmoil, as not only a clean, green nation, but a smart and responsive one.