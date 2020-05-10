We asked our local politicians what they hope to see in the Budget.
Tāmati Coffey
Waiariki MP, Labour
With Budget 2020, we've got to take this shot to rebuild our whānau and our environment from the impact of the pandemic, while also addressing what wasn't working pre-Covid-19.
Issues like our tamariki growing up without the basics, getting our families into well-paying jobs, and turning more houses than ever into homes - issues where Māori have been over-represented at the sharp end for far too long.