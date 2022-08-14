Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

'Brushed aside': Bay principal frustrated over construction delays

5 minutes to read
Black mould was discovered in the school's staff room and in all but two of the existing classrooms in 2017. Photo / Supplied

Black mould was discovered in the school's staff room and in all but two of the existing classrooms in 2017. Photo / Supplied

Emma Houpt
By , Emma Houpt

A Kawerau principal says her school has been "brushed aside" four years after most of the school's buildings were demolished due to a black mould discovery.

Rachel Chater, of Kawerau Putauaki School, described delays in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.