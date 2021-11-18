Bright and festive family fun with Rotorua's Diwali Night Ride

There was plenty of celebration on wheels at last year's Diwali Night Ride. Photo / Supplied

The community is being invited to adorn their bikes in a fun, bright and festive fashion, while celebrating the festival of Diwali on two wheels.

The Diwali Night Ride is being held tomorrow from the Te Rūnanga Tea House.

Georgie Griffiths, Rotorua Lakes Council's Bikes in Schools and active modes facilitator, says the Diwali Night Ride is a 3km, easy ride from the Government Gardens along the Rotorua Lakefront area.

Diwali is a Hindu, Sikh or Jain festival, celebrating new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

"The Diwali Night Ride is a fun night out for the whole whānau.

"Anyone can take part and it's a chance to meet new people, celebrate Diwali, and explore pathways in the CBD that you may not have been on before.

"Everyone decorates their bikes with lights, which looks awesome in the dark, and kids especially find it exciting to ride at night."

Georgie says bike events are a great way to bring people together in a fun and relaxed setting, and encourage locals to make the most of the bike-friendly landscape in Rotorua.

"Many people use biking as an outlet for their physical and mental health.

"Thankfully, we have been able to ride for our health and wellbeing all year round, and are grateful to be able to share this with others to celebrate Diwali."

All of the relevant Ministry of Health Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to for the Diwali Night Ride event, Georgie says.

If Rotorua remains in alert level 2, the Diwali Night Ride will go ahead. A QR code will be provided for people to scan in.

"We will meet and ride outside, and the event is limited to 100 people. We will be encouraging riders to wear a mask at the beginning and end of the ride, and maintain social distancing throughout the night.

"This year, we will not be sharing food after the ride."

She says there is no need to register. "Bring your decorated bike and helmet to the Te Rūnanga Tea House on Queens Drive at 7.15pm, to enjoy the fun ride."



This ride is suitable for all ages, levels of fitness, bike trailers and recumbent bikes. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information contact cycling@rotorualc.nz or message Safe and Sustainable Journeys Rotorua via its Facebook page.

The details

- What: Diwali Night Ride

- When: Saturday, November 20, 7.15pm to 9pm

- Where: Te Rūnanga Tea House

- Free