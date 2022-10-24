Prue (left) and Felicity Campbell have been running The Brantry in Taupō for 20 years. Photo / Supplied

Taupō's Brantry Eatery is celebrating 20 years of Prue and Felicity Campbell at the helm.

When the Brantry Restaurant came up for sale in 2002, the potential of both the restaurant and the building that houses it was recognised.

Prue and Felicity had spent time overseas and within New Zealand refining their craft, so it was an opportunity to bring their extensive hospitality and hotel management knowledge home and put their stamp on the Taupō hospitality scene.

Developing the business was literally a 24/7 job with the sisters living upstairs at The Brantry in an endeavour to make ends meet.

Twenty years later, the pair have maintained their passion and don't consider what they do as work.

"We enjoy going into the restaurant each day. New ideas still flow and we are excited for what the future holds.

Twenty years is a milestone to be celebrated for any business and Prue and Felicity are proud that out of the challenges associated with Covid-19, Brantry Eatery is as strong as ever.

Their restaurant has become a Taupō institution. Many of their diners have been through the doors time and time again and have become like family.

The beautiful Brantry House has become a destination and is now home to two established Taupō businesses - Brantry Eatery and ZeaYou Gallery, which has been part of the Taupō art scene for 29 years.

What lessons have you learned along the journey?

"The importance of creating a family environment, not only for our customers but also for our staff at Brantry Eatery. We want people to feel welcome and have a sense of belonging. Many of our previous staff come back to say hello and we are now serving the children and grandchildren of our customers who have been supporting us since the start.

"We encourage and support anyone who wants to start their own business. Yes, it can be challenging at times but you don't know what you are capable of achieving until you have a go.

"The best advice we have received is from our parents. They told us not to worry about what others were doing and to follow our own road ahead. If you do start worrying about others, you will fall off the road. Focus on what you do best. And don't overcomplicate things."

What achievements are you most proud of?

"We are proud to play a part in creating precious memories for so many families when they gather together to celebrate special events.

"We see it as our responsibility to have a positive impact on our profession. Over the years we have had the privilege to shape and guide the next generation of chefs and front-of-house staff, both in house and through the time Prue spent as a chef lecturer. We are proud of our people who have left us when the time was right to go off and make their own mark on the world.

"We have had opportunities to showcase our incredible New Zealand produce both locally and on the international stage, with Prue being selected to be a NZ Beef + Lamb ambassador and also travelling to Italy to showcase our New Zealand produce."

What is next for Brantry?

"We have really enjoyed our themed dinners and associated cook schools. We are wanting to develop this further, particularly the cook schools so watch this space!

"We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with a destination, and consistently great food and service."

Anything else you would like to share

We would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the past 20 years. Your support and friendship has been instrumental to the success of Brantry Eatery.

A recipe for our readers to try at home

BEETROOT, JUNIPER & GIN SALMON GRAVLAX

Beetroot, juniper and gin salmon gravlax. Photo / Supplied

SALMON CURF

2 tbsp gin

1 beetroot, grated

100g sugar

100g salt

10 juniper berries

1 lemon zest

1 orange zest

METHOD

First brush on gin - on flesh side of the salmon. Mix together

all other ingredients, and place on flesh side of the salmon.

Leave to cure for 48 hours.

After 48 hours rinse the salmon in cold water to remove the

excess salt brine, then pat dry and then thinly slice to serve.