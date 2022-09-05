Brazen thieves stole BOP Regional Council gear and diesel from Ngongataha Stream on September 1. Photo / Supplied



Bay of Plenty Regional Council Toi Moana needs the public's help to locate almost $9300 worth of equipment and diesel stolen from a council work site in Ngongotahā last week.

The brazen thieves also caused major confusion for farmers after leaving paddock gates open allowing sheep and lambs to roam onto State Highway 5.

The regional council's area engineer Kerry Smith said on September 1, the council's rivers and drainage team were "shocked" to discover the thefts when they returned to their work site at Ngongotahā Stream.

The staff who help to ensure community access to the stream had been working on a section near the Agrodome to improve the flow of the stream and clear weed, he said.

Smith said stolen were a Prescott tandem trailer (rego 9U300) valued at about $8000, a $250-$300 new solar electric fence unit and also drained three excavators of more than 400 litres of diesel worth about $1000.

As they fled the thieves left the gates open between two properties which were been used as lambing paddocks, allowing the stock to roam free onto the highway, he said.

Smith said this also meant that the stock from each paddock was now "mixed-up".

"Because the lambs haven't been weaned yet, none of them had any markings to indicate which lambs came from which property, and they are now all mixed up from their mums.

"This is a real pain for the local farmers as it will impact their productivity."

Smith said asking anyone who has seen the stolen gear in the town or noticed any unusual activity around the Agrodome, Rotorua A&P Showgrounds and Ngati Whakaue Tribal Lands in this area, to immediately call the police.

The police reference number to quote is 220901/5664.