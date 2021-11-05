Bilingual traffic signs: Roll out to start on school signs

What school signs may look like by 2023. Photo / Supplied

School traffic signs will likely say 'kura' as well as 'school' from 2022, the first phase of the Government's rollout of bilingual road signage.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) has announced proposed options for bilingual school traffic signs will be released for consultation.

The proposal would see the reo Māori word for school – kura – in bold or italic font positioned above the word school, to differentiate the two languages.

It follows Transport Minister Michael Wood's announcement, in November last year, the Government would commit to bilingual road signs by the end of its current term - 2023.

Waka Kotahi land transport director Kane Patena said the Government wanted te reo Māori to be "seen, spoken and heard wherever possible, to continue the revitalisation of the language".

"We are seizing the opportunity to introduce bilingual school signs in advance of other bilingual traffic signs to align with expected changes to speed limits around schools from next year."

In April last year, Wood announced a proposal to make speed zones 30 km/h outside urban schools, and a maximum of 60 km/h outside rural schools, part of proposed changes to the new Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2021.

That rule, having gone through consultation, was expected to be implemented in 2022, with 40 per cent of school speed limit changes to be completed by 2024 and the remainder by 2030.

"Aligning the timing of the introduction of kura school signs with the proposed speed rule changes helps to maximise the existing funding and implementation resources set aside by Road Controlling Authorities for new speed limit signs," Patena said.

"With over 2500 schools across Aotearoa New Zealand, this represents a significant opportunity to increase New Zealanders' exposure to te reo Māori through traffic signs."

A statement from the transport agency stated it had researched international precedents and examined the safety implications of bilingual signage.

"Numerous countries use bilingual signage, and no evidence was found of bilingual signage increasing the number of people being killed or seriously injured."

A research paper on the Waka Kotahi website stated bilingual signage was common internationally and while there were some implications for road safety, they could be mitigated through best practice design and implementation processes.

Waka Kotahi NZTA was using a phased approach to the introduction of bilingual traffic signs as part of a "long-term programme of work" led by the agency with support from the Ministry of Transport, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori - the Māori Language Commission - and non-government organisation Te Mātāwai, which supported the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

"Waka Kotahi will continue to investigate other bilingual or te reo Māori only traffic signs which can be enabled across the motu."

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the proposal was another opportunity for schools to help with the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

"Bilingual signs are common overseas and this is another positive step to bring more te reo Māori into our everyday lives.

"There's more work to be done to have more te reo Māori throughout our transport networks and I expect to have further updates in the coming months."

Consultation on the proposed changes to school traffic signs would close on December 17 at 5pm and submissions could be made through the NZTA website.