Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Best employers in NZ: Consultancy WSP makes top 5 in Randstad list

Zoe Hunter
By
8 mins to read
WSP's Rotorua team.

WSP's Rotorua team.

It admits a lot of people do not know what it does, but that has not stopped engineering consultancy WSP from being named among the best companies to work for in New Zealand.

WSP made

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post