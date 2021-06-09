Bellissima!: Sorrento a slice of Italy in Taupō

Tomas Torres at work in Sorrento's kitchen. Photo / Supplied

In association with Amplify, we take a look at local businesses who are adapting to deal with the challenges presented by Covid-19.

Although Covid travel restrictions mean that Italy is currently off the holiday destination list for most, not to worry. You can still enjoy your favourite vino while tucking into a traditional Italian pizza right in the heart of Taupō.

Taupō local Sandy Hallett and the team at the newly opened Sorrento offer a traditional Italian dining experience in Tuwharetoa St. Previously known as Osteria, the restaurant menu includes a range of pizza, pasta, and main dishes with a focus on quality service.

Like many local hospitality businesses, Sorrento has been significantly impacted by the lower visitor numbers to the Taupō region.

"I took over the business just a few months before Covid hit. Since then business has dropped, and we have to work harder on marketing to get people through the door," says Sandy.

Due to delays caused by the pandemic, international deliveries of Italian wine have become problematic.

"As a result, we've expanded our local specialty wine list. It's been a great opportunity to support New Zealand suppliers, including some tasty drops from the Hawke's Bay area," says Sandy.

Working with her team has helped Sandy find answers to business challenges, including changing staff rosters, opening for lunch and adapting menus.

"Our staff are the best part of our business. Our head chef Matt is has been in the business for over 20 years, and our front of house manager Geoffroy is Michelin-star trained. We're like a family and we're all really close. I'm quite open about our situation and make sure the team know what's going on. We sit down together to come up with solutions that will work for everyone," says Sandy.

The Sorrento team: From left: Tomas Torres, Gagandeep Chitchot, Geoffroy Bringeon, owner Sandy Hallett, Shirley Douib, Persia Ashton, head chef Matt Bostock. Absent: Violta Vlasic, Alastair Revfeim.

Sandy has also had support from the team at Amplify, who helped source funding from the Regional Business Partner Network for marketing costs.

"We're delighted to have launched a new website, and we engage much more with our customers on social media. It's a big part of the restaurant scene now," she says.

Taupō's business community has also been an important source of knowledge and referrals.

"We're all in this together and are facing similar challenges, so it's good to get together and share ideas. We really appreciate it when businesses refer people to us, and we do the same for them," says Sandy.

For more information about grants and business support contact Amplify at ww.taupo.biz or rick@taupo.biz.