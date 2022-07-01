The BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge is back in November. Photo / Supplied

After a challenging couple of years for the events industry, the BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge – New Zealand's largest cycling event – is all go for November this year.

Celebrating its 44th running on Saturday, November 26, entries are now open for this iconic event, with the first 1000 to enter receiving a special early-bird rate.

A number of exciting additions are being introduced for 2022, including the all-new Length Of The Lake road category - a 55km ride from Tūrangi to Taupō - as well as the brand new Shimano Gravel Grind - a course approximately 75km long and using local mountain bike tracks, gravel roads, farm tracks, and tar sealed roads in the region.

This year the previously standalone elite race categories will be integrated into some of the key event categories, including the popular 99 Bikes Round The Lake road event, the BDO Huka Challenge mountain bike category and the all-new Shimano Gravel Grind. Top performers will get an opportunity to have a crack against the best and be in with the chance to win some prize money as well.

A new start/finish and event village location for this year will also add something new to the event weekend experience for the thousands of riders and supporters expected to descend on Taupō for their cycling fix.

Entries are now open for the iconic Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge. Photo / Supplied

Event director Hayden Dickason says: "Events the scale of the BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge bring with them significant social and economic benefit for all involved, so we're stoked to have weathered the storm of the last two years and to be back on people's event calendar again.

"There has been a massive uptake in cycling in recent times and the event team can't wait to showcase to everyone our beautiful region, the exciting changes we're making this year, and as a Rotary event operated by a charitable trust to again be able to support everyone who helps bring the event to fruition. These include our incredible volunteer groups, sponsors and event partners, suppliers, accommodation and hospitality providers, along with other stakeholders and the Taupō community as a whole."

For more information on this year's BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge and to enter, go to: www.cyclechallenge.com