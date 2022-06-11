Bay of Plenty residents will need to brace themselves for thunderstorms, hail and possible coastal tornadoes as MetService warns of unstable weather conditions across the country.
"There is some more rain coming," MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.
Glassey reported the coldest temperatures for the day would likely be in Rotorua which had a current temperature of 9C and an expected high of 13C.
Tauranga could expect marginally warmer temperatures with a low of 12C and a high of 17C.
MetService's severe thunderstorm watch warning for the region is still in place today.
The alert said New Zealanders could expect frequent thunderstorms from the early hours of Sunday.
The thunderstorms are forecast to bring heavy rain, hail, strong squally wind
gusts, and possibly some small tornadoes about coastal areas.
Another heavy rain warning is in place from 10am for the Bay of Plenty east of Kawerau.
The coastal area has been rocked by thunderstorms this morning and according to MetService there are no signs that will ease.
More thunderstorms are forecast for Monday, but Glassey said the weather was expected to ease from Tuesday with the odd shower sprinkled through the later half of the week.