Drax Project are putting together a special New Year’s Eve show. Photo / Shal Adidas
Waihī Beach’s Ben O’Leary has revealed the “ridiculous” ritual Kiwi pop band Drax Project do before every gig.
The band members phone his best mate and sing a song from Jack Black’s movie Nacho Libre.
“It’s a tradition,” the band’s guitarist and former Katikati College student said.
It’s highly likely that’s what the four bandmates will be doing before stepping on stage in Mount Maunganui next year.
Drax Project is just one of the acts heading to Coromandel for this summer’s festival season. Other artists include Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show house band, The Roots, as well as L.A.B, Shapeshifter, Cold Chisel, Sublime with Rome and Shihad.
One of the first festivals up is Summer Haze on December 30, with a line-up that includes The Roots, Chali 2na from Jurassic 5 and his band The House of Vibe, plus local act Kora and rising rap star Jujulipps.
Taite Music best debut winner Jujulipps said it was an “amazing feeling” to do the festival with legendary duo The Roots.
“I’ve always looked up to them as pioneers in the industry and as black artists absolutely killing the game at every step.”
Chali 2na said it would be his first time in Tauranga. He said he visited Wellington a decade ago and was gifted a tā moko of a fish on his back. This time he looks forward to visiting hotspots like Hobbiton.
At the tail end of the season, on March 1, Beast of a Feast will be on at Soper Reserve in Mount Maunganui, headlined by Drax Project – featuring O’Leary (guitar), Kāpiti’s Shaan Singh (vocals, saxophone), Upper Hutt’s Matt Beachen (drums) and New Plymouth’s Sam Thomson (bass).
“We are pumped,” O’Leary said.
“We haven’t played in Tauranga since 2019. We love it there. I grew up not far from there and I always love going back home.”
The ritual of calling his best mate and singing, to get in the zone before a gig was “really stupid”, he said with a laugh.
“But, that movie was quite a hit with me and my mates growing up at school. No matter where we are in the world we will sing that song with him, and if he doesn’t answer, we leave him a voice message.”
He could not remember when it started, but they do it “every time” now.
“If we didn’t do it, the gig wouldn’t go so well. So we make it a priority now. It’s our tradition.”
O’Leary said it was always surreal performing in front of a home crowd.
“We really wanted to try and add some culture with a fun, inclusive event that becomes a pinnacle in everyone’s social calendar.”
About 1800 people attended the inaugural Beast of a Feast event in 2017, with 3000 people expected in 2025.
“We want to keep the boutique nature of the festival and are set on keeping it in the Mount. We have no plans of moving from Soper Reserve anytime soon.”
Summer gig guide: Taupō, Tauranga and Coromandel
Le Currents Festival
December 2 at Owen Delany Park, Taupō
The annual indie and house music festival is back with an eclectic line-up, including Dope Lemon, Coterie, Leisure, Muroki, Flamingo Pier and Flaxxies. First held in 2020, Le Currents is meant to be a homage to festivals like Sweetwaters and Woodstock.
Forced to postpone their New Zealand tour last year, Sublime with Rome are making it up to their Kiwi fans and returning this summer for a final tour. The band will be supported by Flaxxies, Beccie B and Corrosive Moses.
Drax Project
December 31, Coroglen Tavern, Coroglen
Drax Project are putting together a special New Year’s Eve show, with Mitch James and Wet Denim also hitting the stage.
On the back of their eight-date national tour this year celebrating 50 years in the biz, New Zealand hit-makers Dragon are hitting the road for an encore with special guests Hello Sailor.
The Coro Classic
January 4, Coromandel Luxury Escapes, Mercury Bay
From the organisers of The Longline Classic, Nextgen Touring are bringing The Coro Classic back to Matarangi this summer. The boutique music festival will bring Katchafire, Camo & Krooked, Chaos in the CBD, Mozey, David Dallas and Flaxxies to the Coromandel Peninsula.
After having already played sold-out shows in New Zealand and the United States this year, this will be the only chance for Kiwis to catch L.A.B live at home this summer. L.A.B are set to take their new album and an epic group of friends, including Stan Walker, Corrella, Aaradhna and AJA on the road for three shows in New Plymouth, Taupō and Whangārei.
Soundsplash Festival
January 17-19 at Wainui Reserve, Raglan
A staple in the New Zealand festival calendar since 2001. It combines music with a coastal vibe, art, workshops, games, food and camping. This year’s line-up includes Mitch James, Savage, Katchafire, Angel xo and Cosmo Pyke.
Now in its 10th year, One Love features international artists Maoli, Rebel Souljahz, Katchafire, J Boog, Inner Circle, Fiji and Steel Pulse. There will be two stages – the main stage and an Aotearoa stage that celebrates Kiwi music. Reggae lovers can look forward to Corrella, Magic!, 1814, Spawnbreezie, Adeaze, House of Shem, Tomorrow People, Ardijah and more.
Summer Concert Tour
January 25, 10am at Taupō Amphitheatre and January 26, 10am at Whitianga Waterways Arena
The Summer Concert Tour returns to Whitianga and Taupō over Anniversary Weekend with the line-up including Cold Chisel, Icehouse, Everclear and Bic Runga.
The event combines music, a bike show and trade display, open-fire meat cook, burnout pad and hill climb. The music line-up includes Shihad, Kora, Th’Dudes, The D4 and Dick Move.
Beast of a Feast
March 1, Soper Reserve, Mount Maunganui
The boutique food and beer festival’s music line-up includes headliners Drax Project, Fleetmac Wood, The Butlers, Nathan Haines, a Red Hot Chilli Peppers tribute, hip-hop from Christoph El Truento, Courtany and The Unholy Reverie, as well as DJ Clint Roberts from ZM.