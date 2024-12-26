International R&B artists Ludacris, Akon and Jay Sean will no longer be visiting after Juicy Fest cancelled its New Zealand dates, including Tauranga. The pin was also pulled on Bay Dreams 2025.

One of the first festivals up is Summer Haze on December 30, with a line-up that includes The Roots, Chali 2na from Jurassic 5 and his band The House of Vibe, plus local act Kora and rising rap star Jujulipps.

Taite Music best debut winner Jujulipps said it was an “amazing feeling” to do the festival with legendary duo The Roots.

“I’ve always looked up to them as pioneers in the industry and as black artists absolutely killing the game at every step.”

Chali 2na said it would be his first time in Tauranga. He said he visited Wellington a decade ago and was gifted a tā moko of a fish on his back. This time he looks forward to visiting hotspots like Hobbiton.

At the tail end of the season, on March 1, Beast of a Feast will be on at Soper Reserve in Mount Maunganui, headlined by Drax Project – featuring O’Leary (guitar), Kāpiti’s Shaan Singh (vocals, saxophone), Upper Hutt’s Matt Beachen (drums) and New Plymouth’s Sam Thomson (bass).

Drax Project. Photo / Shal Adidas

“We are pumped,” O’Leary said.

“We haven’t played in Tauranga since 2019. We love it there. I grew up not far from there and I always love going back home.”

The ritual of calling his best mate and singing, to get in the zone before a gig was “really stupid”, he said with a laugh.

“But, that movie was quite a hit with me and my mates growing up at school. No matter where we are in the world we will sing that song with him, and if he doesn’t answer, we leave him a voice message.”

He could not remember when it started, but they do it “every time” now.

“If we didn’t do it, the gig wouldn’t go so well. So we make it a priority now. It’s our tradition.”

O’Leary said it was always surreal performing in front of a home crowd.

“You’re on stage and you lock eyes with someone and you think, ‘Do I know you? … Yeah that’s the little brother of the mum who used to drop me off at school’.”

He always looked forward to seeing friends and family when he was home and planned a band trek to the top of Mauao.

“It’s a classic, you’ve got to do it.”

O’Leary said the band had been in a writing phase and recently released their debut live album Live at The Jazz Cafe, London, recorded across two sold-out shows this year.

The Beast of a Feast 2025 line-up includes Fleetmac Wood, The Butlers and Nathan Haines.

Mount Maunganui-born event promoters Perry Farrell and Mat Hansen wanted to create a community event with something for everyone.

Drax Project lead singer Shaan Singh performing to a crowd. Photo / Andrew Warner

“We really wanted to try and add some culture with a fun, inclusive event that becomes a pinnacle in everyone’s social calendar.”

About 1800 people attended the inaugural Beast of a Feast event in 2017, with 3000 people expected in 2025.

“We want to keep the boutique nature of the festival and are set on keeping it in the Mount. We have no plans of moving from Soper Reserve anytime soon.”

Summer gig guide: Taupō, Tauranga and Coromandel

Le Currents Festival

December 2 at Owen Delany Park, Taupō

The annual indie and house music festival is back with an eclectic line-up, including Dope Lemon, Coterie, Leisure, Muroki, Flamingo Pier and Flaxxies. First held in 2020, Le Currents is meant to be a homage to festivals like Sweetwaters and Woodstock.

Summer Haze presents The Roots & Chali 2na

December 30, Wharepai Domain, Tauranga

Legendary hip-hop band The Roots will play alongside Chali 2na from Jurassic 5 and his band The House of Vibe, plus local acts Aaradhna, Home Brew and rising rap star Jujulipps.

Chali 2na is coming with his band, Jurassic 5.

Shapeshifter – 25 Years

December 28, Coroglen Tavern, Coroglen

Shapeshifter are celebrating their 25th anniversary with a tour stopping in the Coromandel, where they will be supported by Chali 2na and The House Of Vibe.

Sublime with Rome – Last Ever Tour

December 30, Coroglen Tavern, Coroglen

Forced to postpone their New Zealand tour last year, Sublime with Rome are making it up to their Kiwi fans and returning this summer for a final tour. The band will be supported by Flaxxies, Beccie B and Corrosive Moses.

Drax Project

December 31, Coroglen Tavern, Coroglen

Drax Project are putting together a special New Year’s Eve show, with Mitch James and Wet Denim also hitting the stage.

Dragon – 50th Anniversary Encore

January 3, Coroglen Tavern, Coroglen

On the back of their eight-date national tour this year celebrating 50 years in the biz, New Zealand hit-makers Dragon are hitting the road for an encore with special guests Hello Sailor.

The Coro Classic

January 4, Coromandel Luxury Escapes, Mercury Bay

From the organisers of The Longline Classic, Nextgen Touring are bringing The Coro Classic back to Matarangi this summer. The boutique music festival will bring Katchafire, Camo & Krooked, Chaos in the CBD, Mozey, David Dallas and Flaxxies to the Coromandel Peninsula.

L.A.B, Stan Walker & Friends' Tāupo show will be the only chance for Kiwis to catch L.A.B live at home this summer. Photo / Ian Cooper

L.A.B, Stan Walker & Friends

January 8, Taupō Amphitheatre, Taupō

After having already played sold-out shows in New Zealand and the United States this year, this will be the only chance for Kiwis to catch L.A.B live at home this summer. L.A.B are set to take their new album and an epic group of friends, including Stan Walker, Corrella, Aaradhna and AJA on the road for three shows in New Plymouth, Taupō and Whangārei.

Soundsplash Festival

January 17-19 at Wainui Reserve, Raglan

A staple in the New Zealand festival calendar since 2001. It combines music with a coastal vibe, art, workshops, games, food and camping. This year’s line-up includes Mitch James, Savage, Katchafire, Angel xo and Cosmo Pyke.

Rebel Souljahz are one of the headlining acts for One Love 2025. Photo / Stephen Parker

One Love

January 25-26, Tauranga Domain

Now in its 10th year, One Love features international artists Maoli, Rebel Souljahz, Katchafire, J Boog, Inner Circle, Fiji and Steel Pulse. There will be two stages – the main stage and an Aotearoa stage that celebrates Kiwi music. Reggae lovers can look forward to Corrella, Magic!, 1814, Spawnbreezie, Adeaze, House of Shem, Tomorrow People, Ardijah and more.

Summer Concert Tour

January 25, 10am at Taupō Amphitheatre and January 26, 10am at Whitianga Waterways Arena

The Summer Concert Tour returns to Whitianga and Taupō over Anniversary Weekend with the line-up including Cold Chisel, Icehouse, Everclear and Bic Runga.

Shihad, Kora, Th’ Dudes, The D4, and Dick Move are headlining the 2025 Kickdown Festival at Whangamatā for motorcycle enthusiasts. Photo / Supplied

Kickdown Festival

February 8, Joe’s Farm, Whangamatā

The event combines music, a bike show and trade display, open-fire meat cook, burnout pad and hill climb. The music line-up includes Shihad, Kora, Th’Dudes, The D4 and Dick Move.

Beast of a Feast

March 1, Soper Reserve, Mount Maunganui

The boutique food and beer festival’s music line-up includes headliners Drax Project, Fleetmac Wood, The Butlers, Nathan Haines, a Red Hot Chilli Peppers tribute, hip-hop from Christoph El Truento, Courtany and The Unholy Reverie, as well as DJ Clint Roberts from ZM.

Zoe Hunter is a freelance journalist based in Tauranga. Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton.