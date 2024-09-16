Advertisement
Bay of Plenty slip: State Highway 2 at Waiotahe closed as clean-up continues

2 mins to read
Vehicles were caught in a slip on State Highway 2 at Waiotahe in the Eastern Bay of Plenty. Video / Andrea Casey

A section of State Highway 2 remains closed today as work continues to clear a large slip in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

The slip came down on three vehicles at Waiotahe Beach, between Waiotahi Valley Back Rd and Paerata Ridge Rd, on Monday morning.

Contractors work to clear a slip on State Highway 2 at Waiotahe Beach in the Eastern Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZTA
An NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi statement said geotechnical engineers were assessing the cliff face on Tuesday morning.

“The bench at the foot of the slip was cleared [Monday] night and overnight rain hasn’t brought down more material,” the statement said.

“Work to remove remaining debris is underway today with two radio-connected spotters observing the slip face for safety.

“The road cannot be reopened until it’s deemed safe to do so.”

The detour for eastbound traffic is right on to Waiotahi Valley Back Rd, Verrall Rd and left on to Paerata Ridge Rd before rejoining SH2.

Westbound traffic in reverse.

Minor injuries

Three vehicles – a ute and two cars were struck by the slip – police said on Monday.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person in a minor condition was assessed and treated.

One ambulance, two rapid response units and one operations manager were sent to the scene.

The slip was covering both lanes.

Vehicles were caught in a slip on State Highway 2 at Waiotahe in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.
The road remained closed overnight due to concerns about incoming weather.

The detour was not suitable for heavy vehicles.


