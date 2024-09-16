Vehicles were caught in a slip on State Highway 2 at Waiotahe in the Eastern Bay of Plenty. Video / Andrea Casey

A section of State Highway 2 remains closed today as work continues to clear a large slip in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

The slip came down on three vehicles at Waiotahe Beach, between Waiotahi Valley Back Rd and Paerata Ridge Rd, on Monday morning.

Contractors work to clear a slip on State Highway 2 at Waiotahe Beach in the Eastern Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZTA

An NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi statement said geotechnical engineers were assessing the cliff face on Tuesday morning.

“The bench at the foot of the slip was cleared [Monday] night and overnight rain hasn’t brought down more material,” the statement said.