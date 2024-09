Mount Albert Grammar hails cellphone ban, Waiheke Island vineyard’s $600,000 fine and the new gang patch law causing an uproar.

Emergency services have been called to a slip on State Highway 2 in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

A police spokesman said the slip had come down on Waiotahe Beach Rd (SH2) between Pōhutukawa Drive and Parkinsons Rd.

The slip was covering both lanes.

Fire and ambulance services were also called to the scene about 10am.