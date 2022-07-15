Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty property sales plummet 41 per cent year on year

5 minutes to read
The number of property sales in the Bay of Plenty has plummeted 41.3 per cent in the last year. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

The number of properties sold in the Bay of Plenty has plummeted 41.3 per cent in the last year, new data shows.

It comes as Rotorua's median house price dropped $34,000 in the last month.

