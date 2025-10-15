Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Fire and Emergency warns of delayed responses during strike

Sandra Conchie
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Tauranga Senior Firefighter Steven Opie (left) and Senior Station Officer Curtis van Heyden are among career firefighters striking for better pay, staffing, and operational resources. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Tauranga Senior Firefighter Steven Opie (left) and Senior Station Officer Curtis van Heyden are among career firefighters striking for better pay, staffing, and operational resources. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Fire and Emergency has warned there may be delays in responding to 111 calls during tomorrow’s strike action by firefighters and support staff.

Nationwide strike action by members of the NZ Professional Firefighters Union (PFU) for better pay, more staff, improved operational resources, and work conditions

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save