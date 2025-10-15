Fire and Emergency warns of delayed responses during strike

Tauranga Senior Firefighter Steven Opie (left) and Senior Station Officer Curtis van Heyden are among career firefighters striking for better pay, staffing, and operational resources. Photo / Sandra Conchie
Fire and Emergency has warned there may be delays in responding to 111 calls during tomorrow’s strike action by firefighters and support staff.
Nationwide strike action by members of the NZ Professional Firefighters Union (PFU) for better pay, more staff, improved operational resources, and work conditionswill be held from noon to 1pm.
The action will include 70 members in Tauranga, 50 in Rotorua and 20 in Kawerau after bargaining negotiations with Fire and Emergency for a new collective agreement stalled.
Fire and Emergency deputy national commander Megan Stiffler urged people and businesses primarily served by career firefighters to be “extra careful” during the strike, and to check their smoke alarms and escape plans.
Fire and Emergency asked businesses to be vigilant around work practices that could result in fire, and ensure tenants understood evacuation schemes and procedures.
“But it will take longer for our volunteer crews to respond as their stations are further away.”
Stiffler said community safety remained the “utmost priority” and they would “prioritise emergencies”.
“We may not respond to less serious incidents in towns and cities, for example, private fire alarms where no evidence of a fire, small rubbish fires, assisting traffic management and animal rescues.”
She said Hato Hone St John and Wellington Free Ambulance were advised that volunteer crews would not respond to medical calls outside their patch during the strike.
Bargaining negotiations
On October 7, Fire and Emergency applied for a facilitation hearing in the Employment Relations Authority.
Both parties have been directed to attend mediation before October 28.
PFU president Joanne Watson said the union opposed facilitation as Fire and Emergency had ample time to present a new offer, and refused to attend bargaining last week unless the strike notice was lifted.
Stiffler said Fire and Emergency had bargained in “good faith” and was doing everything it could to reach an agreement without disrupting services to the communities.
Should the issues not be resolved at mediation, Fire and Emergency’s application could be heard at an Employment Relations Authority investigation meeting on November 14.
Strike venues
In Tauranga, striking members will meet at the Tauranga Fire Station, then walk down to the corner of Cameron Rd and Elizabeth St and form a picket line.
