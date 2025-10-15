Fire and Emergency warns of delayed responses during strike

“We will answer 111 fire calls and respond to fires in affected areas, but in areas covered by career firefighters, our response to fires will be delayed.

“Should there be a fire, evacuate early and, once out, stay out, and still call 111.”

She said volunteers in urban areas would respond from their own fire stations and in personal trucks as they regularly did when there were multiple emergencies at the same time.

“But it will take longer for our volunteer crews to respond as their stations are further away.”

Stiffler said community safety remained the “utmost priority” and they would “prioritise emergencies”.

“We may not respond to less serious incidents in towns and cities, for example, private fire alarms where no evidence of a fire, small rubbish fires, assisting traffic management and animal rescues.”

She said Hato Hone St John and Wellington Free Ambulance were advised that volunteer crews would not respond to medical calls outside their patch during the strike.

Bargaining negotiations

On October 7, Fire and Emergency applied for a facilitation hearing in the Employment Relations Authority.

Both parties have been directed to attend mediation before October 28.

PFU president Joanne Watson said the union opposed facilitation as Fire and Emergency had ample time to present a new offer, and refused to attend bargaining last week unless the strike notice was lifted.

Stiffler said Fire and Emergency had bargained in “good faith” and was doing everything it could to reach an agreement without disrupting services to the communities.

Should the issues not be resolved at mediation, Fire and Emergency’s application could be heard at an Employment Relations Authority investigation meeting on November 14.

Strike venues

In Tauranga, striking members will meet at the Tauranga Fire Station, then walk down to the corner of Cameron Rd and Elizabeth St and form a picket line.

In Rotorua, members will meet at the Rotorua Fire Station and walk to the corner of Depot St and Old Taupo Rd.

Trainers and trainees based at the National Training Centre in Rotorua will congregate on State Highway 30 outside Wahanaga-A-Rangi Crescent, Ōwhata.

Striking members in Kawerau include a number who live in Rotorua and Tauranga, who would join the strike action from their home locations.

The rest would meet across the road from the Kawerau Fire Station and walk into town for coffee.

Tauranga, Greerton and Mount Maunganui paid firefighters held a protest on Cameron Rd in 2022. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Watson said it was expected there would be a significant presence at tomorrow’s strike by members of other unions, and off-duty PFU members would attend the October 23 mega strike.

Nurses, midwives, other healthcare workers and primary and senior teachers are among more than 8000 Bay of Plenty workers planning to join the strike next Friday.

