Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Paid firefighters to strike in Tauranga as union warns of staff shortages

Sandra Conchie
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Tauranga senior firefighter Steven Opie (left) and Senior Station Officer Curtis van Heyden are among the career firefighters preparing to strike. Photo / Sandra Conchie

As career firefighters prepare to strike this month, a union has revealed staff shortages in Tauranga have led to stations being unable to muster full crews.

Nationwide strike action by unionised firefighters for better pay, staffing, operational resources and conditions is planned for October 17, the New Zealand Professional Firefighters

