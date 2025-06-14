Burning wiring forced Tauranga's relief fire truck off the road for urgent repairs.
An “old and clapped out” relief fire truck in Tauranga had to be taken off the road for urgent repairs after burning wiring in a battery filled the cab with smoke on the way back from a callout.
Senior firefighter Mike Swanson, the Tauranga branch secretary for the Professional FirefightersUnion, said that, because of ongoing problems with the main fire truck, which was still being repaired, the crew was using a 28-year-old back-up truck for callouts.
“Our boys were on their way back to the Tauranga station about 9.30pm on Wednesday and, as they reached Paraone Koikoi Drive, they smelt smoke and the cab of the fire truck soon became filled with smoke.
“They immediately pulled over, hopped out and isolated the power inverter.”
He said wiring was burning in the truck’s power inverter, between the two rear seats, which were occupied by two of the four crew.
Ken Cooper, Fire and Emergency’s acting deputy chief executive of service delivery operations, said an electrical issue in a battery charger in one of the Tauranga appliances caused it to give off a burning smell.
“Our firefighters and support staff reacted promptly, and the charger was replaced within an hour. We can confirm the truck did not catch fire.”
Cooper said the same appliance had earlier been found to have a minor air leak and it was agreed with the firefighters that it would be fixed when the appliance was next scheduled to be in the workshop.
“As an emergency response agency, we can mobilise a wide range of resources to meet the needs of the emergency. An alternative truck was available and still is, should an urgent issue arise.
“Fire and Emergency has over 1280 trucks in its fleet and has an ongoing appliance replacement programme, with 70 new trucks currently on order.”
Since 2017, about 317 new trucks have been added to the fleet, he said.