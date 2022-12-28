Rotorua police conduct alcohol-impairment roadside checks. Photo / NZME

Police are cracking down on impaired drivers this summer, as recent data shows roughly 120 people were caught drink-driving on Bay of Plenty roads every month this year.

The latest police figures reveal between January and September this year, 1081 drivers were caught drink-driving in the Bay of Plenty police district. This was just more than 120 each month and included 367 in Rotorua, 354 in Eastern Bay of Plenty and 360 in Taupō. In total, $50,200 worth of fines have been handed out.

This compares to 1364 for the entire 2021 calendar year - roughly 113 every month, and made up of 473 drivers in Rotorua, 441 in Taupō and 450 in the Eastern Bay of Plenty. The 2021 fines totalled $74,200.

Nine drivers were caught driving drug-impaired this year, compared to 15 in 2021.

Of the 1081 drivers caught as of September 30, 2022, 1003 were adults driving in excess of the limit of 250 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath or 50mcg of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, and the other 78 drivers were aged under 20, so subject to a zero-alcohol limit.

Those caught with an alcohol reading of more than 400 mcg per litre of breath or 80 mcg per 100mls of blood face prosecution.

Police say they will be ramping up their enforcement efforts over the summer holiday period to try to stamp out risky and dangerous behaviour on roads.

Driving impaired was one of the four main contributors to death or serious injury on our roads, Sergeant Mark Holmes of the Bay of Plenty Coastal Impairment Prevention Team said.

Inspector Brent Crowe, Bay of Plenty road policing manager, said police recently operated a number of checkpoints across the Bay of Plenty district aimed at reducing harm on the district’s roads.

Crowe said Western Bay of Plenty, Eastern Bay of Plenty, Taupō and Rotorua police took part in the operation.

Bay of Plenty road policing manager Inspector Brent Crowe. Photo / NZME

”It was clear people appreciated our staff being out there ensuring everyone’s safety on the roads, and it was great to get the support and positive feedback from the community,” he said.

“There was a highly visible presence across the roading network, and all drivers stopped were breath-tested for the presence of alcohol.

”The majority of motorists were doing all the right things – wearing seatbelts, not driving while impaired, not using cellphones when driving, and driving to the conditions and speed limits.

”Unfortunately, there were still some who were putting themselves and others’ lives at risk, including two drivers apprehended in Ōpōtiki both returning alcohol results well over the limit.”

Crowe said in the lead-up to the festive period and over the summer period, motorists could expect to see police carrying out similar operations.

”The more we can be out there influencing behaviours like wearing seatbelts, not speeding, driving free of distractions and not driving while impaired, the safer we all are. Our advice to anyone who is in any doubt about whether they’re safe or legal to drive is simple – don’t do it.

“Police will have a significant presence on roads across the country right throughout the entire summer to ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.”

Ministry of Justice data shows 771 drivers from Rotorua, Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki, and Taupō were convicted for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs during the 12 months to June 30, 2022. Of those, 22 were jailed, 25 received home detention and 38 were sentenced to community detention.

Another 101 drivers received some form of supervision to address the root causes of their offending, 119 drivers were sentenced to community work and 450 were given monetary penalties.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the number of deaths and serious injuries on roads, including alcohol-related crashes, was still “unacceptably high”, and it would continue to work with its Road to Zero strategy partners to “lift its delivery performance” in regard to road policing and road safety advertising and education.

AA Bay of Plenty District Council chairwoman and national convener, Stacey Spall, said it was concerning to see road fatality numbers remained high.

“The AA has been hugely supportive of increased enforcement and penalties for drink and drugged driving... It is really important if you are out enjoying yourself that you plan for a safe, sober ride home - don’t take the chance that you might be okay.

“It is also a good time to remind people to keep an eye on their friends. Don’t let your friends drive after too many drinks - call a taxi, offer them a bed for the night or take turns being the sober driver.

“We support our local police, who will be out on our roads with breath screening checkpoints and roadside tests helping to make our roads safer. In recent years, breath screening test numbers have been down in the Bay of Plenty region, and it will be great to see these numbers on the rise.”