The Bay Cities Symphonic Band during Classic Night at the Proms in 2017. Photo / Supplied

An afternoon of symphonic band music resonating throughout St Luke's Anglican Church is available for all to enjoy.

The Bay Cities' Symphonic Band is visiting Rotorua and will be performing at the church on May 29.

In February 2005, a group of musicians and conductors came together to discuss the possibility of the formation of an independent wind band in Hawke's Bay, and as a result Bay Cities' Symphonic Band was born.

In addition to presenting concerts around the district, the band encourages school bands to become more involved, by holding joint concerts whenever possible.

It is a community organisation with members ranging in age from high school music students to senior citizens.

​Each year the band attends several events such as The Hawke's Bay Festival of Bands, The Feilding Band Festival and The National Concert Bands Festival, and visits other towns outside of the district.

The band has attained several gold and silver awards.

St Luke's Anglican Church vicar the Rev Bruce Allport encourages the community to come along to the concert to relax, enjoy some great music and support a group of people passionate about what they do.

Bruce was a member of the band until about 20 months ago when he moved to Rotorua, and the band has invited him to perform with them in this concert.

He says when he was in the band, he enjoyed being with a great bunch of people, playing music and entertaining the crowd, and doing something that was good for the community.

"Come along for a great afternoon with lovely music. There should be something for everyone."

The details

- What: Bay Cities' Symphonic Band concert

- When: Sunday, May 29, 2pm

- Where: St Luke's Anglican Church

- Admission by $20 voucher available at St Luke's Op Shop Rotorua, and door sales, eftpos available, under 12s free