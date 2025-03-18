“These school visits are about showing young people that there are real pathways in basketball, whether it’s playing at the highest level or being involved in the game in other meaningful ways.
“By making our players accessible and sharing our journey, we hope to inspire the next generation to get involved.”
The Whai will play a home game tonight in Rotorua.
Miller said this was a historic first and an exciting milestone.
“Bringing a professional-level game to Rotorua raises the profile of basketball in the region, gives local players a first-hand look at what the next level looks like, and creates an experience that can inspire future talent.”
“Exposure to high-level competition can be a game-changer for young athletes, it makes the dream feel real.”
Rotorua Basketball Association (RBA) community operations manager Sue Pene said this was a great opportunity for the community to experience a top-level basketball game.
Pene saidshe was contacted by Whai in December as they were keen to get smaller towns in the region to not only promote basketball but allow others to enjoy professional sport.
Rotorua does not have an NBL team in the national league.
“Basketball is extremely popular, especially with our youth.”