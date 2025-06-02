A developer that was meant to build 36 apartments on this Victoria St site for Kāinga Ora has been placed into liquidation. Main photo / Kelly Makiha
Realm Victoria Ltd partnered with Kāinga Ora to build 36 apartments in Rotorua but has been placed into liquidation.
Venture Developments, a sub-contractor, claims it wasn’t paid and took Realm Victoria to court.
Kāinga Ora says the next steps for the site are being assessed.
An Auckland-based development company that went into partnership with Kāinga Ora to build 36 apartments in Rotorua has gone bust.
Realm Victoria Ltd has been placed into liquidation and the construction of the apartments on Victoria St, near Rotorua Central, is up in the air.
Kāinga Ora bought the siteat 40 Victoria St, between Ruihi and Herewini Sts, in February 2023 for $3.9 million (excluding GST).
Resource consent for 15 two-bedroom and 21 one-bedroom apartments was granted and the site was cleared by Tauranga-based sub-contractor Venture Developments last year, and little appears to have been done since.
The 36 apartments were meant to be ready by the start of 2026.
McDowell said there had been a significant build programme in Rotorua with 160 new state homes built in the year ending April, and a further 196 state homes under construction due to be completed by the middle of this year.
“Kāinga Ora is confident it will meet its housing delivery targets for this financial year.”
The Rotorua Daily Post asked Kāinga Ora in April how it came to partner with Realm Victoria and whether it knew of Kerry Hitchcock’s association with previous failed companies.
At that time, McDowall said developers generally approached Kāinga Ora directly with homes for sale and Kāinga Ora always carried out due diligence before signing contracts.
She said contracts were conditional, with Kāinga Ora buying the homes once they were completed and contract requirements met. The developer was responsible for all consenting, siteworks and construction.
McDowall said the contract with Realm Victoria was performance-based, which she said mitigated Kāinga Ora’s potential financial risk by splitting payment across a number of stages. Payment for each stage is made once the developer has met predetermined delivery milestones.
She said Realm Victoria was responsible for managing subcontractor relationships, not Kāinga Ora.
Venture Developments chief executive Jarod Thorpe said its payment dispute with Realm Victoria had not been resolved.
Its court hearing date was May 9, where Realm Victoria was placed into liquidation.
Thorpe said he would make no further comment, given the commercial sensitivity.
The Hitchcocks said in a statement through a communications company that Realm Victoria Ltd had a significant payment dispute with Kāinga Ora leading up to its liquidation, which remained unresolved.
Who are the developers?
Alex and Kerry Hitchcock are the directors and majority shareholders of Realm Victoria Ltd.
Alex Hitchcock is the director of property management company Haven Living Management, which has gone into liquidation over reported unpaid rent to landlords in excess of $850,000, according to BusinessDesk.
The company’s sole shareholder was Haven Funds Management, of which Kerry Hitchcock was the sole director.
The father and son are also the sole owners of other interests – Fidelta Group, Proventus Group and Realm Property Group.
The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) last year asked the High Court to put Haven Living, Fidelta Group and other companies, including Realm Victoria, into liquidation in a bid to recover unpaid taxes. Haven Living told the NZ Herald in February that action never went ahead as the IRD had been paid in full.
Companies Office records show Kerry Hitchcock was a director of four housing development companies put into liquidation in the past four years – Ormiston Rise Development, Warkworth Developments, Warkworth Holdings and Lakefront Investments.
Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.