Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Auckland developer in Kāinga Ora partnership goes bust, Rotorua housing project up in the air

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

A developer that was meant to build 36 apartments on this Victoria St site for Kāinga Ora has been placed into liquidation. Main photo / Kelly Makiha

A developer that was meant to build 36 apartments on this Victoria St site for Kāinga Ora has been placed into liquidation. Main photo / Kelly Makiha

  • Realm Victoria Ltd partnered with Kāinga Ora to build 36 apartments in Rotorua but has been placed into liquidation.
  • Venture Developments, a sub-contractor, claims it wasn’t paid and took Realm Victoria to court.
  • Kāinga Ora says the next steps for the site are being assessed.

An Auckland-based development company that went into partnership with Kāinga Ora to build 36 apartments in Rotorua has gone bust.

Realm Victoria Ltd has been placed into liquidation and the construction of the apartments on Victoria St, near Rotorua Central, is up in the air.

Kāinga Ora bought the site

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post