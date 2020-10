Two people are injured, one seriously, after a crash near Hamurana.

A police media spokeswoman said police were notified of a single vehicle crash, at the intersection of Tauranga Direct Rd (SH36) and Dudley Rd, about 6.09am.

The vehicle was off the road and it appeared two people were injured, she said.

A St John spokesman said two patients, one with serious injuries and one with moderate, were taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance.