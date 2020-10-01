Emergency services are responding to an incident on Te Ngae Rd in Rotorua.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the incident at Damar Industries Limited by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

She told the Rotorua Daily Post it was a "chemical incident".

Damar has a hazardous substance handling and filling facility in Rotorua. According to its website, the purpose-built facility can manage a wide range of liquid and powder chemicals or formulations.

She said it was not suspicious but police assistance was needed to "keep the peace".

The road was not blocked.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 2.50pm.

A St John media spokesman said one person was taken in moderate condition to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance.

More to come.