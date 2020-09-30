A karakia took place at Komuhumuhu, Gisborne Point reserve yesterday to bless and officially open the new facilities ahead of the opening of trout fishing season.

Work began in May to upgrade the eastern end of the reserve at Lake Rotoiti.

Rotorua Lakes Council said the upgrade included construction of a new concrete boat ramp and jetty as wells as a formalised parking area. Park furniture was also added to give the reserve a more family-friendly vibe.

Upgrades at Gisborne Point. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

Rotorua Lakes Council Rob Pitkethley said it was great the facility would be open in time for the beginning of trout fishing season.

Advertisement

"One of the main reasons for this upgrade was to ease congestion on other boat ramps. This project was sparked by community feedback and the new facilities will go a long way to alleviating issues with over-crowding during busy periods.

"We know that our community treasure these types of spaces and a big focus for council is investing in lakeside reserve infrastructure to ensure each space meets the needs and expectations of the locals and visitors that use them," he said.

A karakia for the Gisborne Point upgrades. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

Gisborne Point is historically a pā site known as Komuhumuhu, and is a heritage site, which means once the resource consents were approved by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council worked with Heritage New Zealand to appropriately improve the area.

The finishing touches to the upgrades will be cultural interpretation panels.

The council is working in collaboration with Ngāti Pikiao Koeke and Ngāti Te Rangiunuora hapū to create the panels that will help to share the significance of the area.

Upgrades at Gisborne Point. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

Other lakes infrastructure work:

Waitōharuru (Tarawera Landing) toilet and boat ramp upgrades

Acacia Road, Lake Ōkareka - boat ramp, toilet refurbishment, jetties and carpark upgrades

Boyes Beach, Lake Ōkareka – new ablution block

Matahi Spit, Lake Rotoma - refurbished toilets, new playground and jetty repiling

Waipuna Delta, Lake Rotoiti – upgraded carpark

Hamurana Reserve, Lake Rotorua – facility upgrades, wooden bollards, formed shared path, park furniture

Otaramarae, Lake Rotoiti - boat ramp resurfacing

Kennedy Bay, Lake Rotoehu – new jetty

-SUPPLIED CONTENT