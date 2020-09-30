The first stage of the new lakefront playground has been completed in time for the school holidays.

Rotorua Lakes Council said the first stage of work by Campbell Infrastructure included the installation of new equipment and furniture which was now available for use.

This included new swings, including a nest swing and 'You & Me' toddler swing, new astro-turf, and brand new picnic tables and BBQs.

Stage one of the new lakefront playground is complete. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

Still to come in this area is a new toddler-specific play area, more furniture, and a basket swing which is currently missing from the three bay swing set due to Covid-19 related delays.

New grass has been planted and these areas are currently taped off with the public asked to stay out to let the grass grow.

Stage one of the new lakefront playground is complete. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

The public toilets on that side of the lakefront will remain open throughout the school holidays but will close for a short period after the holidays.

Campbell Infrastructure was now completing work in Memorial Drive to transform the space into a car park and plaza rather than a thoroughfare. They will return to work on the playground once Memorial Drive is complete.

New picnic tables. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

The rest of the playground construction will be completed in stages to fit in with school holidays as much as possible.