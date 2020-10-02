The story of Waimangu - the youngest geothermal system in the world - will be told with a new art trail this summer.

Waimangu Volcanic Valley is seeking design submissions from local artists, with thousands of dollars in prize money be won.

The nature-based tourism business is in the Waimangu scenic reserve 20 minutes south of Rotorua.

It is a joint venture partnership of the mana whenua iwi, Tūhourangi, Ngāti Wahiao and Ngāti Rangitihi and won the Innovation and Technology Award, as well as the Excellence in Tourism Award at last year's Rotorua Business Awards.

Guides, an app and information boards explain the history of Waimangu Volcanic Valley to visitors.

But general manager David Blackmore told the Rotorua Daily Post the art trail will "sharing history and the legacy" in a new way for visitors, after Covid-19.

The works will be 2.4m x 1.2m, framed, and mounted on wooden poles at various stops on the trail that visitors can easily access to be "close and personal".

Waimangu Volcanic Valley general manager David Blackmore. Photo / Andrew Warner

Blackmore said they would be printed on "vinyl that will be able to withstand weather and geothermal conditions".

Submissions close on Monday and Blackmore said so far artists "have all taken a slightly different slant".

"We are seeing really creative stuff coming through so we are looking to seeing a variety of pieces. We are excited to be able to share them with visitors over summer."

The designer who wins the People's Choice Award will win $1500 and the winner of the Judges' Choice Award will take home $1500.

All finalists will receive $100.

Submissions close at 5pm on Monday, October 5 and finalists will be announced on October 12.

Contact david@waimangu.co.nz for more information to enter, or go to the Waimangu Volcanic Valley blog online for entry details.

Waimangu

• The only geothermal system in the world created within written history (the past 5000 years).

• The geothermal aquifer is approximately 60 square kilometres and 2-3km deep within the Earth's crust.

• The only place where the hot springs, from the aquifer, come to the surface is within the Waimangu Volcanic Rift Valley, in the southwest corner of the aquifer.

• Waimangu includes Inferno Crater, the world's largest geyser-like feature and Frying Pan Lake, one of the world's largest hot water springs.

• Lake Rotomāhana is the newest, large, naturally formed lake in New Zealand.