OPINION

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And I've got to say it is a beautiful piece of work. Not too many would disagree with that, but it certainly has remained controversial for so many other reasons.

It has been a couple of weeks now since Te Ahi Tupua (or the Hemo Roundabout sculpture) was finally put into place, and hopefully many of us have taken the opportunity to take a drive and maybe a walk or cycle to its base to take a look at this piece of work that has divided so many.

Yes, it has been controversial. The cost blowouts and delays would not have pleased anybody, regardless of what may be said publicly. The location has been described as distracting from the road, but what's the point of hiding it? Many of the world's most recognised monuments, buildings and attractions are visible from the road.

But from the start and throughout the project it has been about creating something meaningful. And that has been achieved, and I think Te Ahi Tupua could become a Kiwi icon.

The design and build technology ended up being very cutting edge, and these alone have the ability to make this a must see attraction for many. But add in the location of our city, the meaning and story behind the sculpture, it has the ability to become iconic.

An artist's impression of the sculpture before it was completed. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

***

It was sad this week to read about the decision to cancel the New Year's Eve GLO Festival events in Rotorua for this summer. The uncertainty around alert levels, gathering limits and funding factors are making it tough for organisers to push forward with their planning.

This unfortunately creates another trickle down with contractors not getting event jobs, and for all of us, we miss out on the fun and exciting things that we all really need right now to make us feel better about the world right now.

Sadly though I have a feeling that this won't be the last big event to pull the pin amidst the uncertainty.

***

I first picked up a golf club properly in my late teens, and played a lot during my 20s when I was working afternoon radio shifts. It meant I had all morning to chase that little white ball around the course, but like so many others I did find it totally relaxing, despite the frustrations around way too many slices and hooks.

My time on the golf course has now dropped to just a handful of rounds a year, and while those horrible shots continue, one thing that hasn't changed is that I have never managed to score a hole-in-one.

Over the past week on The Hits, we've heard some amazing stories of Kiwis scoring the magic shot, and our breakfast duo of Jono & Ben are going to attempt to land one as well, next weekend at that famous Hole In One attraction on the Taupō lakefront.

They wanted to reward our listeners with a big cash prize, but unfortunately the show budget doesn't cut it. So they went looking ways to fundraise the prize money and landed on the Lake Taupō Hole In One Challenge, where $10K is up for grabs.

They have 1000 attempts at a Hole In One to secure the $10,000 prize money, and if they are successful the money could be yours. Each of the 1000 balls will be given away to a listener - if they strike a Hole In One on your ball, you win! The bonus is that if Jono & Ben aren't successful in striking a Hole In One, all ball holders enter into a random prize draw to find a $10,000 winner.

So listen all next week to have your name allocated to one of those balls. Jono and Ben will tee off at the Lake Taupō Hole In One Challenge on Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10.

***

Paul Hickey is the host of the locally based 9am-3pm show on The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM. Follow on Facebook The Hits Rotorua and on Twitter @paulhickeynz