One person has suffered serious injuries after a two-car crash near Taupō.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash, on State Highway 1 between Link and Palmer Mill Rds, about 9.17pm yesterday.

The south bound lane was blocked but cleared about 9.35pm.

A St John spokesman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and took a patient with serious injuries to Taupō Hospital.

Advertisement

More to come.