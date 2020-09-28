A police investigation is under way after a man was found with a gunshot wound on Fairy Springs Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said the man was found near Sky Supermarket about 1am on Sunday.

Police said they were following a number of lines of inquiry and had found a vehicle involved in the incident.

A forensic examination was ongoing.

A St John spokesman said they were notified of the incident via a 111 call and sent one ambulance to the scene. The patient was treated there before being taken to Rotorua Hospital, he said.

The police spokeswoman said the man was now in Waikato Hospital in a stable condition.

Anyone with information can call police via 105 and quote file number 200927/1634 or can provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More to come.