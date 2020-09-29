Two Rotorua teens have been praised - in New Zealand and overseas - for taking a woman in distress to safety.

Rotorua Boys' High School Year 10 students Sairusi Ravudi and David Kolibasoga were about to take a bus home about 4.30pm on Friday - the last day of the school term - when they saw a woman wandering in and out of busy traffic.

David Kolibasoga playing sevens for Rotorua Boys' High School last year. Photo / File

She appeared mentally unwell and they escorted her to safety and called the police.

They stayed with her until police arrived and while waiting, the woman gave the boys about $100.

When police arrived, the students handed over the money to have it returned to the woman and explained what had happened.

Sergeant Steve Sutton didn't know the students' names but wrote to the school to thank them.

"They could've chosen not to assist and they could've easily pocketed the money and no one would be the wiser, so credit to both of them," he wrote.

The school was able to identify the boys and made a Facebook post about their actions.

Advertisement

We had a message from the Police yesterday wanting to thank these two young men, Sairusi Ravudi and David Kolibasoga... Posted by Rotorua Boys' High School on Friday, 25 September 2020

In less than four days, more than 6000 people have 'liked' the post, 2000 have 'shared' it and 500 have commented commending the teens.

Sairusi said the woman "just looked like she needed help" and he and David "just wanted to make sure she was safe".

He was taken aback by the social media reaction.

"I didn't expect it to go across Facebook ... Mum showed me it was even shared in Fiji."

Sairusi's mother, Rosie Ravudi, said the boys were "a bit scared" at first.

"But what if something happened to her? They'd regret not helping her."

"What we are facing now with the Covid-19 crisis going on, a lot of families are struggling, but for them to hand the money over without even being tempted to take some - I'm really proud," she said.

David Kolibasoga was "humbled" by the praise he and Sairusi had received.

Advertisement

Rotorua Boys' High School principal Chris Grinter. Photo / File

"I really didn't expect anyone to respond to it. I thought it was just going to be with the police and finish there.

Davi's mother, Talei, said she was "glad the boys were around her at that time to help".

"You know how we teach our children not to talk to strangers but I think we should stop to notice and help a stranger."

Rotorua Boys' High School. Photo / File

Rotorua Boys' High School principal Chris Grinter described the boys' actions as "pretty special".

"Two young men like David and Sairusi have done the good deed that you encourage your boys to do in such situations," he said.

"Those boys, without any adult prompting, have done the right thing ... I just applaud them."