The achievements of local youth have been celebrated at the fourth annual Rotorua Youth Awards.

Rotorua Boys' High School's Ngakohu Walker, 17, took out the supreme award at the event held at the Energy Events Centre last night.

"When I heard my name mentioned over the mic as the winner of the Supreme Youth Leader I was so happy," Walker said.

"There were so many amazing youth who were also nominated for this esteemed award and I would like to acknowledge them.

"With the money I have received I would like to invest into my sharesies account and increase the diversity of my portfolio."

The awards honour exceptional Rotorua youth, aged 15 to 24, and are organised by seven local secondary school students who are part of the leadership and event management programme, OneChance Youth Project.

Each student organiser can earn up to 18 credits towards NCEA and learn tourism and hospitality, managerial, organisational and operational skills.

Rotorua Youth Awards Promotions Manager and Rotorua Boys' High School student Sameed Khan said the event was a huge success.

"We were really excited to see the community come together and make this night a memorable one for many of the youth. We're glad we pulled this off despite all the challenges we've faced."

OneChance NZ chief enthusiast Alan Tane Solomon said they were blown away by the calibre of all the finalists and the winners.

"Our youth team did an amazing job staying committed and enthusiastic considering the four-month delay. There was such great support from the community and volunteers and we had a new record of $14,300 in cash and prizes sponsored for the winners."

Rotorua Youth Awards 2020 winners:

1. More FM Most Outstanding Youth Performance Group

Winners name: RGHS & RBHS A Midsummer Night's Dream

2. SHMPAC Most Outstanding Youth Performer

Winners name: Whakarongotai Shylo Rose Porter, 24

3. New Zealand Maori Arts & Crafts Institute Most Amazing Youth Visual Artist

Winners name: Isidora Gonzalez Diaz, 17, painter

4. Donelley Sawmills Ltd Rotorua Most Outstanding Sports Team

Winners name: Geyser Mavericks Cricket Team

5. Rotorua Lakes Council Sport and Recreation Most Outstanding Sports Athlete

Winners name: Jordan Tuakana-Hudson, 19, touch rugby

6. YEP Most Outstanding Youth Employee

Winners name: George Parry, 17, McDonald's

7. YEP Most Outstanding Youth Employer

Winners name: Ashleigh Nairn, BurgerFuel

8. Rothbury Insurance Most Outstanding Community Youth Ambassador

Winners name: Siobahn Terry, 20

9. Rotary Rotorua North Youth Services Icon Award

Winners name: Sasha Rotherham

10. X-Factor People's Choice Award – Finalists only

Winners name: Finlay Martin, 18

11. RoadMaster Ltd Most Awesome Youth of the Year

Winners name: Precious Morgan, 19

12. Elite Adventures Huru Peri Te Rangipuawhe Maika Youth Cultural Leader of the Year

Winners name: Tawhao Webster, 17

13. Toi-Ohomai Institute of Technology Supreme Youth Leader of the Year

Winners name: Ngakohu Walker, 17