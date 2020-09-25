Bay of Plenty runner Alice Mason has taken out the women's Rotorua Marathon title for the third year in a row.

While Rotorua's Michael Voss was the first man home this morning.

The marathon runners set off at 8am for their lap around the lake under the sun, followed by those completing the other running and walking events.

Official times are yet to be released.

A live feed of the finish line is being broadcast today.

Alice Mason, the first woman to cross the finish line in the 2020 Rotorua Marathon. Photo / Andrew Warner

Volunteers from the Lake City Athletics Club are handing out medals and manning drink stations around the courses.

This year's marathon was postponed due to Covid-19 and Aucklanders could not compete this weekend, due to recent community transmission.

The event was first held in 1965.