Police want the public's help to find Tuxedo Ponini-Kara who has warrants for his arrest.



Ponini-Kara, 24, is an associate of the Black Power criminal gang with known links to Whakatāne and Rotorua.

He currently has warrants to arrest for assault with intent to injure and wounding with intent to injure.

Tuxedo Ponini-Kara, 24, has links to Whakatāne and Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

The warrants relate to two serious assaults which occurred in the Taneatua and Whakatāne areas.

Any information on his whereabouts can be forwarded to police via 111, 105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers, 0800 555 11.